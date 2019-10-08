WORLD
4 MIN READ
Nigerian president offers record $34B budget for 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari unveils record budget plan based on projected price for crude oil of $57 per barrel and output of 2.18 million barrels a day in Africa's leading producer.
Nigerian president offers record $34B budget for 2020
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari presents the 2020 budget proposal to lawmakers in Abuja, Nigeria October 8, 2019. / Reuters
By Aamer Rahman
October 8, 2019

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari presented a record $33.8 billion budget for 2020 to lawmakers on Tuesday as he aims to spur growth in Africa's largest economy at the start of his second term in office.

Buhari told lawmakers at a joint session of the upper and lower chambers of parliament that the "economic environment remains challenging" but said the budget was expected to increase the pace of growth.

"The 2020 budget is expected to accelerate the pace of our economic recovery, promote economic diversification, enhance competitiveness and ensure social inclusion," said Buhari, who won an election in February and began his second four-year term in May.

He has repeatedly stated his desire to boost non-oil sources of revenue since crude oil sales make up around 90 percent of foreign exchange. Low prices were the main reason for the economy's slide into recession in 2016.

The plan for Africa's top oil exporter assumes crude production of 2.18 million barrels a day and an oil price of $57 per barrel, although an analyst said the budget implementation may "deviate dramatically" from the figures unveiled.

Sluggish growth 

Nigeria emerged from its first recession in 25 years in 2017. Growth is still sluggish, although higher oil prices and recent debt sales have helped the country to accrue billions of dollars in foreign reserves.

Economic growth slowed to an annual rate of 1.94 percent in the three months to the end of June, the second quarter in a row of decline.

RECOMMENDED

"We are optimistic about attaining higher and more inclusive GDP growth," Buhari said.

The spending plan, which includes a value-added tax increase from 5 percent to 7.5 percent, is up from the 8.83 trillion-naira [$24 billion] budget for 2019 and tops the previous record spending plan which was the 9.12 trillion-naira [$25.22 billion] budget for 2018.

Budget deficit

Buhari's government has repeatedly rolled out record-spending plans but struggled to fund them because of lower oil production and an inability to boost non-oil exports.

Buhari, who in his re-election campaign vowed to implement a road and rail construction programme, said 2.46 trillion naira [$6.8 billion] had been allocated to capital projects and 2.45 trillion naira [$6.5 billion] for servicing debts.

A budget deficit of 2.18 trillion naira [$6 billion] — representing 1.52 percent of the estimated gross domestic product — was to be financed through foreign and domestic borrowing, plus the proceeds of privatisation, he said.

The president said he would seek the support of lawmakers to pass two petroleum bills into law.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat