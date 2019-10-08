As Turkey is about to launch its third military operation into northeastern Syria, a partisan debate about the future of Daesh prisoners and the remnants of the terrorist group has started in some sections of the international media.

Many European countries continue to refuse to accept their citizens, who have a history of participating in Daesh's terror campaign. Turkey, as the second-largest military force in NATO, has assured the world that it's well-prepared to deal with any untoward situation in northern Syria, while its main focus will be to weed out YPG members from the region.

“We will never let them [Daesh members] go anywhere either to Turkey or Europe or any other Arab country,” said Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, during an interview with CNN.

In response to the number of Daesh fighters and their families under the YPG detention, Kalin said: "The numbers have to be identified properly."

Kalin also said that to deal with the possible resurgence of Daesh, Turkey is not alone.

"This is not only our responsibility. This is the responsibility of the international community. We will continue to coordinate with the US, with the international coalition, with European countries, Arab countries, and others, obviously. In fact, we fought against Daesh and eliminated them when they were at the peak of their power."

The Turkish government's longstanding concern for the safety of US forces in its planned ground offensive was over after Sunday's phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, in which the duo reached a final settlement on the negotiated safe zone in the region, which included the withdrawal of American forces.

Last December, after a lengthy discussion on northern Syria, Trump announced an unexpected pull-out, triggering fierce opposition from the US Central Command and both chambers of the US Congress. Trump’s recent decision also drew criticism from various quarters of the American establishment.