National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday it is not up to the NBA to regulate what players, employees and team owners say amid anger from China over a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressing support for Hong Kong's protesters.

"It is inevitable that people around the world – including from America and China – will have different viewpoints over different issues," Silver said in a statement. "It is not the role of the NBA to adjudicate those differences."

The NBA is "not apologising" for the tweet supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, he also said.

"We are not apologising for Daryl exercising his freedom of expression."

"I regret, again having communicated directly with many friends in China, that so many people are upset, including millions and millions of our fans," Silver added

Not airing NBA

China had earlier scrapped plans to air NBA exhibition games as the league faced an escalating punishment campaign in the lucrative Chinese market ignited by the tweet.

The NBA also faced a counter-attack in the US, where presidential candidates, influential senators, and fans accused it of kowtowing to authoritarian China.

The NBA, seeking to balance its interests in the Chinese market against American free speech values, found itself squeezed by both sides in a reflection of the broader tensions between the global superpowers.

The league initially put out statements that senior US politicians slammed as bowing to China for financial reasons, while Rockets star guard James Harden apologised.

More punishments

China's Communist Party-controlled broadcaster responded on Tuesday, announcing it had shelved plans to broadcast a pair of pre-season exhibition games to be held in China this week and was considering more punishments.

"We believe that any comments that challenge national sovereignty and social stability are not within the scope of freedom of speech," China Central Television (CCTV) said on its social media account.

"To this end, CCTV's Sports Channel has decided to immediately suspend plans to broadcast the NBA preseason games (China Games) and will immediately investigate all cooperation and communication involving the NBA."

Chinese Internet giant Tencent, which streams NBA games to hundreds of millions of fans in China each year, quickly followed suit.

China's government said Morey's tweet was "wrong".