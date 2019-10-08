Ala’a Basatneh is a human rights advocate and activist. When a group of children wrote “We want to topple the regime” on their school wall, they were tortured and killed by the Syrian police. Ala’a decided she needed to do something to help protestors on the ground. She says, “I could not stay inactive from thousands of miles away from the country I was born in. I decided to reach out to activists over social media outlets and told them, I’m willing to help you with everything and anything I can do to maintain momentum and gain international attention.” She started to organize protests in Syria by using her social network and she translated banners into English so people from all over the world could see the plight of the Syrian people.

[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film is no longer available to view online.]

Ala’a hoped the protests would result in a peaceful transition of power in a matter of weeks but demonstrations turned into a bloody war that would last for years. Social media would be crucial to gain the world’s attention and show people what was going on in Syria. It became the way Ala’a and her friends communicated with Syrian activists and citizen journalists on the ground. Ala’a says, “Social media is the reason why the rest of the world knows about the war crimes the Assad regime committed in Hama, Homs, Aleppo, and throughout Syrian cities.”