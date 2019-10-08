Turkey is ready for a possible military operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria to establish a safe zone, the country’s Defence Ministry said Tuesday.

“The establishment of a Safe Zone/Peace Corridor is essential for Syrians to have a safe life by contributing to the stability and peace of our region,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“Turkish Security Forces will never tolerate the creation of a terror corridor at our borders. All preparations for the operation have been completed,” it added.

Turkey is determined to clear out terrorists east of the Euphrates River, protect its own survival and establish a safe zone to ensure security, peace and stability in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“In this way, a serious threat to the territorial integrity and unity of Syria will be eliminated and a strong ground will be established in order to prevent the recurrence of the terrorist Daesh and similar problems in the future,” spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

The Al Hamza brigade, a division of the newly formed Syrian National Army, has been training intensely for the past six months and will join the Turkish army in its operation into northern Syria in an offensive against terrorist groups in the region.

TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury reports from Afrin.

Not "siding with anybody"

The ministerial announcements come after the White House announced late Sunday that the US would pull back its forces in Syria ahead of the "long-planned" Turkish operation.

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was not "siding with anybody" on Syria after his decision to pull back troops.

"I am not siding with anybody. We've been in Syria for many years. Syria was supposed to be a short-term hit. We were supposed to be in and out," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding he has "a good relationship" with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.