The US Commerce Department announced Monday it is blacklisting 28 Chinese entities that it says are implicated in rights violations and abuses targeting Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The blacklist effectively bars US firms from selling technology to Chinese companies without government approval.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the move, which bars the named entities from purchasing US products, saying the United States "cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China."

The blacklist seeks to put the group of Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technology on a so-called Entity List for acting contrary to American foreign policy interests.

According to an update to the US Federal Register set to be published Wednesday, the blacklisted firms included video surveillance company Hikvision, as well as artificial intelligence companies Megvii Technology, iFlytek and SenseTime.