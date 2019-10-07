WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb attack on bus kills 14, wounds 37 in east Afghanistan
A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as a minibus of recruits for Afghan security forces passed, Nangarhar officials say. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility so far.
Bomb attack on bus kills 14, wounds 37 in east Afghanistan
Men carry an injured person to a hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 7, 2019. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki, Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
October 7, 2019

At least 14 people, including a child, were killed and 37 wounded on Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, witnesses and officials said.

A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

It was not immediately clear how many army recruits had been wounded, or if they were being counted as civilians. 

Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Jalalabad is the scene of frequent attacks by the Taliban and Daesh terror group.

RECOMMENDED

Rahim Jan, a car washer who was near the scene of the blast, said the huge explosion knocked him to the ground. 

"While trying to stand up I saw many dead and wounded people on the street," he told AFP news agency from a local hospital. 

"I am wounded in my hands. My brother is also wounded."  

The attack comes on the 18th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan when US warplanes launched airstrikes in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat