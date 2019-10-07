Afghans went to the polls last month to elect a new president at a time of great uncertainty for their country. Violence is escalating, President Trump cancelled peace talks with the Taliban, and a post-election dispute could plunge Afghanistan deeper into crisis.

There are concerns that, if the US does not secure an adequate peace settlement with the Taliban and withdraws without a deal, the country could revert to the chaotic civil war of the 1990s.

A recent study by RAND warned of a “wider civil war” following an American pullout, while a letter from nine former US ambassadors raised the prospect of “a return to the total civil war that consumed Afghanistan as badly as the war with the Russians.”

Make no mistake: the disintegration of the country is a real possibility. And foreign powers may once again back different sides in a civil war, as they did in the 1990s. But the constellation of forces this time would look very different.

Inverse reality

In the 1990s, the Taliban, backed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, was pitted against the Northern Alliance, a coalition of mostly non-Pashtun groups supported by Iran, India, Russia, and the US.

Fast forward to 2019, and things have changed dramatically. Iran now supports the Taliban, although it also maintains a relationship with its opponents in the Afghan government. Russia reportedly arms and funds the insurgents, too, and at least has firm diplomatic ties.

But Moscow, like Tehran, plays both sides of the conflict, providing support to Afghanistan’s government. The same can be said of China, which has cultivated closer diplomatic links with the Taliban in recent years while also engaging with Kabul.

Uzbekistan, which once hosted the CIA-backed Northern Alliance activities to combat the Taliban—and facilitated NATO supply routes when Pakistan denied access several years ago—now has a deepening relationship with the movement, even hosting a Taliban office.

India remains hostile to the group, which it associates with Pakistan. But there are calls for Delhi to adopt a more pragmatic approach and embrace peace talks with the group, given its growing power. India’s intelligence agency, RAW, has reportedly opened a backchannel.

A clear picture is emerging: states which once opposed the Taliban now support it (or at least have closer diplomatic ties). And, vice versa, countries which backed the group in the 1990s, now oppose it.

A new theatre

Saudi Arabia and the UAE were two of only three governments to recognise the Taliban regime after it took power in 1996. But both countries cut ties after 9/11 and threw their weight behind America’s war on terror, with the UAE contributing troops to the Afghan war.

Riyadh reportedly allowed private donations to continue to flow to the Taliban and may have provided some state-level funding, too, as reported in the book Pan-Islamic Connections.

But it has also tried to discredit the Taliban, organising a conference of ulema in 2018 to pronounce against the group and delegitimise its 'jihad'. Saudi has also formed closer links with Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul.

Saudi Arabia was already turning against the Taliban before 9/11 due to its refusal to surrender Osama Bin Laden. But its antipathy has only grown since then, largely due to the group’s closer relations with Iran and Qatar, Riyadh’s principal adversaries.