The arrest and imprisonment of ninemembers of a grassroots pro-Catalan independence organisation on allegations of terrorism have inflamed worries about Spain’s targeting of the Catalan secessionist movements.

The Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a set of disparate groups that formed to support the October 1, 2017 referendum on independence in Spain’s northeastern province.

Since then, the CDRs maintain they have used nonviolent organising to participate in demonstrations, but also to encourage public discourse and debate on the establishment of an independent Catalonia. Many in the restive region believe this is an expression of freedom of speech and political expression, while Spanish authorities see it as rebellion.

A judge of Spain’s National Audience, a court with jurisdiction over all of Spain’s territory which has special focus on crimes against the state and crown, ordered at the end of September six of nine CDR members detained to prison without preconditions on charges of “membership in a terrorist organisation, the manufacture and possession of explosives and conspiracy to wreak havoc.”

A Spanish magistrate alleged the arrested were part of a “tactical response team” of the CDRs, with a “hierarchical structure that aims to establish the Catalan Republic by any means, including violent ones”.

But Spanish authorities have a history of making bold claims about household items, Alex Hernandez,a Barcelona resident who supports independence, told TRT World.

“There’s been times when the ‘explosives’ were vinegar and baking soda”, Hernandezsaid in an interview. “Terrorism is an easy accusation here.”

Terror?

Spain has a long history of separatism, being home to at least five different national identities and languages. Members of some of these national identities – most notably the Basque – have formed organisations that carried out violent attacks against civilians.

ETA, the terror group who wanted independence for the Basque Country, which has a language and DNA unique to its historical region that encompasses lands in Spain and France, bears responsibility for an estimated 829 deaths from 1961 to 2011. Of these, 343 were civilians and 486 were members of security forces, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.

In 2015, Spanish police arrested six alleged members of an anarchist vegan terror organisation in Madrid. At the time, police alleged they were in possession of supplies to make explosives.

These were Lombard broth, which is a foodstuff, vinegar and baking soda – common cleaning supplies that produce a mild chemical reaction when mixed.