At least 12 anti-government demonstrators were killed on Sunday in ongoing protests in the capital Baghdad, the latest fatalities in six days of clashes that have left more than 100 dead and thousands wounded.

Iraq's government has scrambled to contain the popular anger that has racked Baghdad and a number of southern cities since Tuesday.

Security forces responded with a crackdown on the spontaneous rallies of demonstrators demanding jobs, better services and an end to endemic corruption in the oil-rich country.

Who is behind the violence?

In the first official statement from the government accounting for the violence, Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan said on Sunday that 104 people had been killed in the six days of unrest, including eight members of the security forces, and more than 6,000 wounded.

He said an investigation was under way to determine who was behind the most deadly day of violence, in Baghdad on Friday.

The unrest is the most serious challenge facing Iraq in the two years since defeat of the Daesh terror group.

The chaos also comes at a critical time for the government, which has been caught in the middle of increasing US-Iran tensions in the region.

Iraq is allied with both countries and hosts thousands of US troops, as well as powerful paramilitary forces allied with Iran.

Iraq's most senior Shia spiritual leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, has urged the protesters and the security forces to end the violence while the country's prime minister has called on the protesters to go home.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi also pledged to meet with the protesters wherever they are and without any armed forces, to hear their demands.

Abdul Mahdi defended the security forces, saying they were carrying out their duties and would only use force in extreme cases of self-defence.

"We can't accept the continuation of the situation like this," Abdul Mahdi told his Cabinet late Saturday in televised remarks. "We hear of snipers, firebombs, burning a policeman, a citizen."

On Sunday, Maan said protesters burned 51 public buildings and eight political party headquarters.

He claimed security forces didn't confront the protesters, adding that "malicious hands" were behind targeting protesters and security members alike.

Conflicting accounts

That contradicted accounts from demonstrators and journalists at the scene who have said they witnessed security forces firing on demonstrators.

Some protesters said snipers also took part in breaking up the protests.