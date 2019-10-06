Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Sunday rejected as speculation talk of a military coup after recent attacks left dozens of soldiers dead near the border with Burkina Faso.

Keita said lessons would be learned after 38 soldiers were killed in two attacks last week, a death toll that observers say is probably an underestimate.

"No military coup will prevail in Mali, let it be said," the president said in remarks recorded Saturday and released on Sunday. "And I don't think this is on the agenda at all and cannot worry us," he added.

Also on Sunday, the UN mission MINUSMA said one peacekeeper was killed and five others were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in the northeast of the former French colony.

The peacekeepers were carrying out a security patrol near the town of Aguelhok when the device detonated, spokesman Olivier Salgado said on Twitter.