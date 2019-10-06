Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday agreed to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in a visit to Washington this November.

In a telephone conversation, Erdogan and Trump exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as the planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, according to a statement from Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan stressed that forming a safe zone is essential for eliminating the PKK-YPG terror threat and the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Turkish officials have previously said some 2-3 million Syrians who fled the war could be resettled in such a safe zone.

President Erdogan added that Turkey is determined to continue the fight against the terrorist group Daesh terror in Syria and take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such problems in the region.