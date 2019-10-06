Polling stations closed in Tunisia on Sunday in a parliamentary election in which early indications showed that turnout was low.

The biggest party in parliament will nominate a prime minister who has two months to form a government.

The vote comes two weeks after the first round of a presidential election that swept aside traditional political parties in favour of independent candidates, a trend likely to be repeated in the ballot for MPs.

More than 15,000 candidates on 1,500 lists contested 217 seats in a parliament dominated by the Ennahdha in alliance with centrist party Nidaa Tounes that has been decimated by infighting.

Informal surveys, in the absence of opinion polls, predict Ennahdha will lose ground to the new Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia) party of jailed business tycoon Nabil Karoui, who has reached an October 13 two-way runoff in Tunisia's presidential contest.

The sidelining of the ruling political class in the first round on September 15 was rooted in frustration over a stagnant economy, high unemployment, failing public services and rising prices.

Karoui, a media mogul held since August on money-laundering charges, came second behind Kais Saied, an independent law professor. Courts have rejected several appeals for his release during the campaign election.

Interim president Mohammed Ennaceur – filling in since the death of Beji Caid Essebsi in July brought forward the vote for head of state – warned Friday that Karoui's detention could have "serious and dangerous repercussions on the electoral process".

While the presidential race may have overshadowed the legislative contest, parliament is responsible for tackling the main challenges facing Tunisian society.