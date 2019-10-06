Hong Kong police fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters on Sunday after tens of thousands hit the streets once more to defy a ban on face masks despite half the city's subway stations remaining closed.

Large crowds marched through torrential rain in unsanctioned rallies on both sides of Victoria Harbour while police battled protesters in multiple locations, plunging the finance hub into chaos once more.

A taxi driver was beaten bloody in the district of Sham Shui Po after he drove into a crowd that had surrounded his car.

"Two girls were hit by the car and one girl was trapped between the car and a shop," an eyewitness, who gave his surname Wong, told AFP, adding the crowd managed to push the car off the wounded woman.

An AFP photographer on scene saw volunteer medics treating both the driver and the two women before paramedics and police arrived. Protesters had smashed up the taxi.

Shortly before a crowd ransacked nearby government offices.

Activists have staged unsanctioned flashmob rallies across the strife-torn city in recent days — some vandalising subway stations and shops — after Hong Kong's leader outlawed face coverings at protests, invoking colonial-era emergency powers not used for half a century.

Pro-democracy lawmakers went to the High Court Sunday morning seeking an emergency injunction against the ban, arguing the emergency powers bypassed the legislature and contravened the city's mini-constitution.

But a senior judge dismissed their case.

The law allows the city's unelected pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam to make "any regulations whatsoever" during a time of public danger.

She used it to ban masks — which protesters have used to hide their identity or protect themselves from tear gas — and warned she would use the powers to make new regulations if the unrest did not abate.

The ban was welcomed by government supporters and Beijing.

But opponents and protesters saw it as the start of a slippery slope tipping the international finance hub into authoritarianism.

And it has done little to calm tensions or stop crowds coming out.

"If Carrie Lam wants to de-escalate the situation, this is not the right way," a 19-year-old protester who gave his first name Corey, told AFP as he marched under a forest of umbrellas on the main island.

Journalist Grace Lee has more on the story.