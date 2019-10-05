The cash-strapped Palestinian Authority (PA) will once again accept tax revenues collected on its behalf by Israel after rejecting the money for months, Israeli and Palestinian officials said on Friday.

The PA had stopped taking the money because of a dispute with Israel over stipends paid to the families of Palestinians killed or jailed by Israel.

The change of policy could help the PA relieve a deepening financial crisis. A spokeswoman for the Israeli Finance Ministry said about $430 million would be handed over to the PA on Sunday.

Hussein al-Sheikh, PA minister of civil affairs, said that following understandings reached with Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Thursday, both sides would begin discussions on a range of financial issues next week.

"The agreement was also on transferring a payment from the #PA's financial dues. The dispute remains over the salaries of the families of #prisoners and #martyrs. We are determined to pay their dues at all costs," al-Sheikh said on Twitter.

In February, Israel announced it would cut by 5 percent the approximately $190 million in tax revenues it transfers to the Palestinian Authority each month from imports that reach the occupied West Bank and Hamas-run Gaza Strip via Israeli ports.