WORLD
3 MIN READ
NZ bishop resigns after "unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature"
Pope Francis accepted resignation of Bishop Charles Drennan of Palmerston North after investigation carried out by church body following a young woman's complaint against him, top church official says.
NZ bishop resigns after "unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature"
This December 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic church in New Orleans. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 5, 2019

A Catholic bishop in New Zealand has resigned after a church body investigated a young woman's complaint against him regarding "unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature", a top church official has said.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Charles Drennan of Palmerston North, Cardinal John Dew, the metropolitan archbishop of New Zealand, said in a statement.

"Bishop Drennan tendered his resignation to Pope Francis following an investigation into a complaint of unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature," added the statement, posted on the website of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops' Conference.

The New Zealand church's independent investigation body, the National Office of Professional Standards (NOPS), carried out the investigation, it said.

"In the eyes of the Catholic church, Bishop Drennan's behaviour was completely unacceptable, and it fully supports the young woman for coming forward to NOPS," Dew added.

RECOMMENDED

Catholic priests take a vow of celibacy, though the church has been embroiled in a sexual abuse crisis around the world.

Reuters was not immediately able to trace contact details for Drennan or a representative. Telephone calls to the offices of the top church body, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops' Conference, and the bishop's diocese went unanswered.

Drennan, appointed in 2012 as the bishop of Palmerston North, was born in New Zealand's city of Christchurch in 1960 and ordained a priest in 1996, his biography on the diocese website shows.

In the statement, Dew said the woman, who wanted the details of her complaint kept private, was told of the resignation and church officials were in contact with her.

"The Catholic church has no tolerance for any inappropriate behaviour by any of its members," the statement cited Dew as saying, adding that he urged anyone who experienced such behaviour to notify the church, police or other authorities.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert