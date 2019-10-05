Unknown gunmen have attacked the offices of television stations in the Iraqi capital amid the unrest gripping the country.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel says masked gunmen who arrived in black cars wearing black clothes stormed the offices of the station in Abu Nawas street Saturday evening, beat up some of the employees and smashed equipment before they fled.

Majed Hamid, the channel's correspondent in Baghdad, said several colleagues were injured. He added that the station had been receiving threats for several days.

Gunmen also attacked the offices of Iraq's Dajla and NRT news channels in Baghdad, according to employees at the stations. Both of those stations are privately owned.