Saudi Arabia will allow foreigners of both genders to share hotel rooms without proving they are related after the conservative Muslim kingdom launched a new tourist visa scheme to attract holidaymakers.

Women, including Saudis, are allowed to stay at hotels on their own in a big break from previous regulations.

The moves appear to pave the way for women to travel without male guardians and for unmarried foreign visitors to stay together in the Gulf state, where sex outside of marriage is banned.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage confirmed a report on Friday by Arabic-language newspaper Okaz, adding: "All Saudi nationals are asked to show family ID or proof of relationship on checking into hotels. This is not required of foreign tourists. All women, including Saudis, can book and stay in hotels alone, providing ID on check-in."

Saudi Arabia threw open its doors last week to foreign tourists from 49 countries as it tries to grow that sector and diversify its economy away from oil exports. As part of the move, it decreed that visitors need not wear all-covering black robes but should dress modestly. Alcohol remains banned.