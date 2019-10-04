Turkey's presidential communications director said on Friday that a joint TV project between Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia will be aimed at fighting anti-Muslim sentiment.

"In fact, we will establish a strong media and communication centre and channel under the umbrella of combating Islamophobia," Fahrettin Altun said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency on the joint TV channel project by Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan.

Altun said that the TV channel project is only an element of the struggle against anti-Muslim sentiment and this is a profound issue, therefore, joint initiatives will not be limited to a TV channel.

"Because of the sensitivity and importance of the issue, we independently think that an initiative focused on fighting Islamophobia is needed. Anti-Islamic manipulations and hateful stereotypes aimed at Muslims must also be fought in the sphere of media as well," he added.

Altun said that anti-Muslim sentiment is a kind of racism and a hate crime. He also added he is witnessing that politicians who cannot produce policies resort to racism and discrimination.

Altun added that both traditional and social media play a serious role in the negative perception of Muslims, especially in the Western media outlets.

"At this point, we consider this TV channel project as an important opportunity to improve relations between the Islamic world and the Western world and to eliminate prejudices," he said, adding that the project also aims at raising awareness on tolerance, living together, intercultural relations.