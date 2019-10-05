Three Democratic committee chairmen of the US House of Representatives said on Friday they had subpoenaed the White House for documents related to their impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Representatives Elijah Cummings of the Oversight Committee, Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Eliot Engel of the Foreign Affairs Committee said they were forced to issue the subpoena after the White House failed to produce documents they requested in a September 9 letter.

"We deeply regret that President Trump has put us - and the nation - in this position, but his actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena, the three chairmen said.

TRT World's Jon Brain brings more from Washington, DC.

Earlier in the day, Trump suggested he might not cooperate with the probe, bolstering the Democrats' impeachment inquiry into the text messages sent by US diplomats revealing an apparent effort by Trump's government to push Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

The investigation picked up steam as Democrats in the House of Representatives began interviewing a key US intelligence official on a whistleblower complaint that alleged abuse of office by the president.

Meanwhile, Senator Mitt Romney, perhaps the most prominent Republican critic of Trump, blasted what he called a "wrong and appalling" move by Trump to ask Beijing and Kiev to investigate Biden — the latest small crack in support for the president within his own party.

Despite Romney's comments, Trump insisted that Republicans in the Senate will unite behind him, should the Democratic-led House of Representatives vote to impeach him, triggering a trial in the upper chamber.

"The Democrats — unfortunately, they have the votes. They could vote very easily, even though many of them don't believe they should do it," Trump told reporters.

"I have a 95 percent approval rating in the Republican Party," he said.

"We'll get it to the Senate and we'll win. The Republicans are unified."

Trump suggested it was "up to the lawyers" as to whether he would cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

Texts show pressure on Kiev

Trump is accused of pushing Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, the possible Democratic 2020 presidential nominee, in return for $400 million in military aid.

The mushrooming scandal has engulfed the White House, State Department and Justice Department — and all eyes in Washington are on each twist and turn.

Trump has repeatedly denied there was any quid pro quo involving the aid.