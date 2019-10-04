The grisly ambush of Jamal Khashoggi a year ago in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul serves as a poignant reminder of two other deaths and the apathy of the Trump administration.

First, the op-ed is a powerful means of speaking truth to power. The anniversary of Khashoggi’s death coincides with the recent passing of ambassador Joseph C. Wilson, who wrote an op-ed in the summer of 2003 undermining the Bush administration’s justification of the Iraq War.

Second, Khashoggi’s execution serves as a reminder of the other Saudi victims executed by the monarchy, such as Nimr al Nimr, a Saudi cleric who died in January 2016. Like Khashoggi, both were critics of the royal family.

Third, the Trump administration's reluctance to hold the Saudi monarchy accountable for Khashoggi’s assassination demonstrates how the White House prioritised arms sales over defending freedom of speech.

The Power of the op-ed

In 2003 both Khashoggi and Wilson suffered repercussions for writing an op-ed. In that year Khashoggi published an article in the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan, titled “The individual and the homeland are more important than Ibn Taymiyya,” referring the 14th-century ultra-orthodox Syrian cleric.

Khashoggi was fired from the paper as Ibn Taymiyya is considered the theological forefather of Saudi Arabia’s Wahhabi interpretation of Islam.

In July of that year, Wilson published an op-ed in The New York Times titled “What I Didn’t Find in Africa.” Based on Wilson’s trip to Niger in 2002 his article argued that the African nation had not sold uranium yellowcake to Iraq, as the Bush administration alleged.

Wilson’s wife Valeria Plame suffered as a result of the op-ed as member of the Bush administration outed her as an undercover CIA operative, and Wilson was hounded after the article, deemed a traitor by Bush loyalists.

After his self-imposed exile, Khashoggi went on to become a semi-regular columnist for the Washington Post, where he often criticised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the crippling air campaign he initiated in Yemen.

Both Wilson and Khashoggi suffered as a result of expressing the right to freedom of expression to criticise wars. Both the 2003 intervention in Iraq and the 2015 intervention in Yemen were not wars of necessity but wars of choice. The op-ed let both of them hold the leaders accountable, revealing the folly and hubris of their foreign policy ventures.