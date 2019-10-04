Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien discussed accelerating the establishment of the safe zone in northern Syria over the phone.

Kalin and O'Brien also touched on several other issues including bilateral trade target of $100 billion annually, counter-terrorism and developments in Syria and Libya.

Referring to northern Syria, top officials highlighted the expectations on accelerating the establishment of safe zone.

Turkey reiterated its call on the US to stop providing aid for PKK/YPG/PYD terror group.

Turkish and US military officials agreed on August 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return to their homeland.

Turkish leaders have said the US is not doing enough to establish the zone, which could house some 1-2 million Syrians who fled the Syrian civil war since 2011.