The British government can find ways to avoid delaying Brexit beyond the current divorce date of October 31, the BBC's political editor said on Friday, citing a senior source in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office.

Under the so-called Benn Act, if by October 19, the government has not agreed on a divorce deal with Brussels or parliament's approval for leaving the EU without a deal, Johnson must request a delay until January 31, 2020.

"The govt is not prevented by Act from doing other things that cause no delay including other communications, private and public," wrote Laura Kuenssberg, citing the source.

Kuenssberg said the view in government was that there was only a tiny chance of a deal being agreed by mid-October.

Anti- Brexiters insist on delay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been reached by October 19, according to government papers submitted to a Scottish court.

Johnson submitted new proposals to the EU on Wednesday which he hopes will lead to a deal. British Parliament refused to back an agreement his predecessor reached with EU leaders.

But, just over a week after a British Supreme Court ruling that Johnson had suspended the parliament unlawfully and weeks before the deadline, anti-Brexit campaigners turned to judges to try to ensure Britain does not leave without a deal.