WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army kills Palestinian protester in Gaza
Thousands of Palestinians on Friday flocked to the security fence to participate in the weekly anti-occupation protests, known as the Great March of Return.
Israeli army kills Palestinian protester in Gaza
A protester runs with a pole carrying several Palestinian flags away from smoke during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 27, 2019. / AFP
October 4, 2019

A Palestinian protester was killed and five others injured by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza Strip on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

"Alaa Nizar Hamdan, 28, was martyred in Jabalia city in the northern part of the enclave," the ministry said.

The Israeli army did not comment on the specific incident but said around 5,800 Palestinian demonstrators had gathered in multiple locations along the border fence, with some throwing stones and explosive devices towards soldiers.

Thousands of Palestinians on Friday flocked to the security fence to participate in the weekly anti-occupation protests, known as the Great March of Return.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinians have been gathering for weekly demonstrations at various points along the border since March 2018.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have died and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces at the security fence with Gaza.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of free movement in and out of Gaza and prevented many basic amenities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert