Iraqis are angry. The black smoke from burnt tires rises in the streets of the capital Baghdad as the protesters, mostly young people, keep chanting even as the police fire live ammunition at them.

“The people want to overthrow the system” and “Baghdad is free, Iran out” were the chants in the capital and other provinces including Nassiriya, Diwaniya, Amara, and Najaf.

This is not the first time Iraqis have protested the lack of services, corruption or unemployment in the country. What’s different this time is that they say they have no faith that the government is willing to improve anything.

For them, the removal of a well-respected Lieutenant General, Abdul Wahab al Saadi, who has been at the forefront of the fight against Daesh and fight against corruption, embodies the hopelessness people feel.

Mohammed Ali Alwan is a 30-year-old protester working as an engineer in Baghdad and feels that Saadi has been treated unfairly.

“Our anger is because they removed Abdul Wahab al Saadi, a person who sacrificed many things for Iraqis and liberated Mosul from Daesh - the government must honour him instead, not punish his service,” Alwan said in an interview over the phone.

“The demonstrations will continue until the fall of the government,” Alwan added.

“There is rampant corruption in the government causing the lack of services, unemployment and basic needs. These thieves robbed our homeland, and we want Iraq [back] again.”

In Iraq, 40 percent of the population is under 14 and youth unemployment is around 40 percent. So it is no surprise that most of the protesters are young people, both Shia and Sunni, but with a heavier Shia presence.

Organic activism

Sectarianism has been a driving force in Iraqi politics for years, but especially so after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, when a quota system based on sectarian and ethnic divisions was adopted in the parliament.

Divisive sectarian policies from the government polarised Iraqis during a chaotic time in the country which in turn helped Daesh exploit the marginalisation of young men, growing the group’s numbers.

At the same time, Moqtada al Sadr—once a sectarian-cleric who rebranded himself as an opponent of the established sectarian system and supporter of the underprivileged—garnered support by riding the wave of protests against the government in 2015 and in the coming years. He later became the most influential name in the country’s elections in 2018, the first election after the defeat of Daesh.

Iraqis now seemed to have moved on from the dominating paradigm of sectarianism or Sadr.

“We’re not Sadrists or Sistanist or Sunni or Shiite. We are Iraqis. Why do you fire at us? I make $8 a day, we want to live!” one young protester said on camera.

For Fanar Haddad, Senior Research Fellow for the Middle East Institute, what is significantly different about these protests is that they aren’t spearheaded by the Sadrist movement.

“This challenges the assumption that the Sadrists are needed for real street mobilisation,” he told TRT World.

After the 2018 elections, Sadr faced challenges in keeping promises he made during the campaign. This time around, his support only popped up once protesters spontaneously mobilised, mainly through social media.

“These protests are different to previous episodes in that, firstly, it is unclear who the leaders are or indeed if there are leaders at all. No organised political movements have taken part,” Haddad explained.