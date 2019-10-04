The UN human rights office said on Friday that any new government measures to cope with protests in Hong Kong must be grounded in law and protect the right to freedom of assembly.

Any use of force should be exceptional and only in compliance with international standards, including the principles of necessity and proportionality, UN human rights spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told a Geneva briefing.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers on Friday for the first time in more than 50 years, in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

Lam said a ban on face masks would take effect on Saturday under the emergency laws that allow authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in whatever they deem to be in the public interest.

Hurtado, asked about the measures, said, "Any restriction must have a basis in law and be proportionate and as least intrusive as possible. Freedom of peaceful assembly is a fundamental right and should be enjoyed without restriction to the greatest extent possible."

The use of firearms was only acceptable as a "last resort," and only to protect against an immediate threat, she added.

Prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong said the law "marks the beginning of the end of Hong Kong."

"It is ironic that a colonial-era weapon is being used by the Hong Kong government and the Chinese Communist Party," said.

The last time the law was invoked was during the 1967 riots — a period where more than 50 people were killed in a year-long leftist bombing and murder spree.

Mahathir seeks Lam's resignation

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday Lam should step down and he predicted China would take action to end the demonstrations.

Growing opposition to the Hong Kong government has plunged the financial hub into its biggest political crisis in decades and poses the gravest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Speaking at a conference in Kuala Lumpur, Mahathir, referring to Beijing, said Lam "has to obey the masters and at the same time she has to ask her conscience."

"I think best thing is to resign," Mahathir said, according to a recording of comments, heard by Reuters, that he made when asked what advice he might give Lam.

Mahathir also said he expected China to take action against the protesters, drawing a parallel to student protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

UK calls for political dialogue

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday that political dialogue was the only way to resolve the situation in Hong Kong.