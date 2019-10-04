This year has been a black one for many European beekeepers, particularly in France and Italy, where unpredictable weather has produced what is being termed the worst honey harvest ever.

'Worst on record'

Italy's main agricultural union Coldiretti said 2019 has been a "black year", with "a harvest almost halved" from the 23,300 tonnes of honey collected in 2018.

In France, it's expected to be "the worst on record", according to the National Union of French Beekeeping, with "fewer than 9,000 tonnes" – almost a quarter of the crop harvested in the 1990s.

Romania was the European honey "champion" in 2018, with some 30,000 tonnes. But this year the country's production will drop below its recent yearly average of 25,000 tonnes, the ROMAPIS association said.

And in Spain, the leading country in terms of the number of hives, the harvest has been poor since 2015, with a drop of 5.2 percent in 2017 and a 2018 season which was "not up to expectations", according to the country's agriculture ministry.

Climate crisis to blame

January to early September saw over 1,000 extreme weather events in Italy –– up over 50 percent on 2018 –– including hail, storms and heatwaves, Coldiretti said.

In France, spring was curtailed by a sudden cold snap, followed by a heatwave at the end of June. In some areas of southern France, the heat melted the wax in the hives, trapping the bees, UNAF said.

In Romania, "the lack of rainfall last autumn and winter hit rapeseed crops hard", resulting in "very low honey production", according to beekeeper Marian Patrascu.

Frost, drought and heavy rains resulted in fewer flowers or flowers without nectar, according to Italian, French and Romanian beekeepers, many of whom were forced to feed their bees to avoid them starving to death.

What next?

The fall in production in Italy is expected to lead to a drop in income of 73 million euros this year, on top of feed expenses.

The worst-off beekeepers will struggle to cover their costs, and the blow will be especially harsh for young farmers in debt.

All are pinning their hopes on better weather conditions next year.