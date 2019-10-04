Embattled American white nationalist groups are stepping up their recruitment efforts by posting and distributing racist and anti-Semitic fliers in several cities and towns around the country.

Earlier this week, anti-Semitic fliers were reportedly left behind at a handful of businesses in Whitefish, Montana, ostensibly timed to coincide with the Jewish New Year holiday Rosh Hashanah.

“People are beginning to call us right away about it,” Cherilyn DeVries, a local Love Lives Here organiser, which is affiliated with the Montana Human Rights Network, told Montana Public Radio.

“In the past, people would get them and wouldn’t know what to do with them and so they would either throw them away and feel sickened by them. But they weren’t sure exactly what to do.”

The flier incidents in Whitefish—a town that, in recent years, saw controversy over a lawsuit involving a local Jewish realtor and the mother of white nationalist and alt-right leader Richard Spencer—came only a week after similar incidents in Helena, Montana.

The incident also comes amid a nationwide campaign by Patriot Front, a white nationalist group known for distributing propaganda, targeting university and college campuses with racist fliers and stickers.

There is not currently any indication that the Whitefish incident is connected with the recruitment campaign on campuses.

Over the weekend and into this week, Patriot Front claims to have posted fliers on campuses in cities and towns from Texas to Virginia, according to posts on its Gab social media account.

‘Reclaim America’

A Charleston Police Department report noted that fliers ostensibly posted by the group at the College of Charleston in South Carolina stated “Reclaim America”, “One nation against invasion”, and “America first”, the last slogan being a popular refrain by US President Donald Trump.

Similar fliers popped up at Christopher Newport University, the University of Richmond, James Madison University and the University of Mary Washington, among others.

“We condemn these acts of racism and white supremacy and urge political leaders in Montana, South Carolina, Virginia, and nationwide to speak out against the growing bigotry that inevitably results such incidents,” Council for American Islamic Relations National Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen said in a statement.

“This chain of incidents should serve as a call to authorities to closely monitor the activities of such hate groups.”

Patriot Front was founded in 2017, shortly after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12.