US President Donald Trump is calling on China to probe his Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump is already ensnarled in an impeachment investigation over his request of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Thursday as he departed for an event in Florida, Trump said, "China should start an investigation into the Bidens."

Trump said he hadn't directly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to investigate Biden and his son Hunter but said it's "certainly something we could start thinking about."

There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens.

Trump and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have also tried to raise suspicions about Hunter Biden's business dealings in China, leaning on the writings of conservative author Peter Schweizer. But there is no evidence that the former vice president benefited financially from his son's business relationships.

Trump's requests for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to dig up dirt on Biden, as well as Giuliani's conduct, are at the center of an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that sparked the House Democratic impeachment probe last week.

Trump's comments came as he publicly acknowledged that his message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials was to investigate the 2020 Democratic presidential contender.

Trump's accusations of impropriety are unsupported by evidence.

"It's a very simple answer," Trump said of his call with Zelenskiy. "They should investigate the Bidens."