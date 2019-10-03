Top defence officials of Turkey and the US discussed a planned safe zone in Syria over the phone late Thursday.

According to the Turkish Defence Ministry, Hulusi Akar and his US counterpart Mark Esper addressed the efforts for the establishment of the proposed safe zone in northern Syria.

During the phone conversation, Akar recalled that Turkey wants a 30-kilometers-wide safe zone to be set up east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

If there is stalling or a delay in the process to set up the safe zone, the joint efforts will be ended, Akar said.

He also said that Turkey will not allow a terror corridor to be established in the country’s southern part.

Turkish and US military officials agreed on August 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return to their homeland.

Turkish leaders have said the US is not doing enough to establish the zone, which could house some 2-3 million Syrians who fled the Syrian civil war since 2011.