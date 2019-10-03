TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone
Turkey also reiterated its call on the US to stop providing aid for PKK/YPG/PYD terror group, especially arms and ammunition support, the ministry’s said.
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his US counterpart Mark Esper pose during a Nato meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussel, Belgium on June 26, 2019. / AA
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
October 3, 2019

Top defence officials of Turkey and the US discussed a planned safe zone in Syria over the phone late Thursday.

According to the Turkish Defence Ministry, Hulusi Akar and his US counterpart Mark Esper addressed the efforts for the establishment of the proposed safe zone in northern Syria.

During the phone conversation, Akar recalled that Turkey wants a 30-kilometers-wide safe zone to be set up east of the Euphrates River in Syria.

If there is stalling or a delay in the process to set up the safe zone, the joint efforts will be ended, Akar said.

He also said that Turkey will not allow a terror corridor to be established in the country’s southern part.

Turkish and US military officials agreed on August 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return to their homeland.

Turkish leaders have said the US is not doing enough to establish the zone, which could house some 2-3 million Syrians who fled the Syrian civil war since 2011.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ankara has so far spent $40 billion for the refugees, according to official figures.

Turkey also reiterated its call on the US to stop providing aid for PKK/YPG/PYD terror group, especially arms and ammunition support, the ministry’s statement said.

The phone call also underlined that Turkey wants the ensure the security of the religious and ethnic group, including the Kurds, Arabs, Christians, living in the region, as well as its security.

Turkey’s ultimate aim is to rid the northern Syria of any terrorist group, such as Daesh and PKK, according to the statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

The YPG/PKK and PYD/PKK are Syrian branches of the terrorist PKK and the focus of Turkey's successful counter-terrorist Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, near the border with Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert