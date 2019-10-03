A top US military commander on Thursday commended the Turkish military, saying trust in Turkey from a military perspective remains strong as ever.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon, US Air Force. Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's supreme allied commander for Europe, said the military-to-military relationship with Turkey is palpable today as it has been in the past.

"One of the things that we deeply appreciate in the relationship is the fact that when we, US service members in our act, from an exercise standpoint with our Turkish counterparts, they treat us as brothers in arms, they truly treat you as a bloodline," said Wolters.

"So, the trust that exists from military-to-military perspective is as strong as it has been in the past," he added.

Wolters said he is tasked by US leadership to "make sure that I can do all that I can in my military reign, to keep the relationship sound."

"And obviously, as we sit today, Turkey is a very, very important partner from a NATO perspective. And what they do to enhance the security disposition on the continent remains very, very productive," he added.

