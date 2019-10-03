A man employed at the police headquarters in central Paris stabbed four officers to death on Thursday before being shot dead by police, officials said.

The attacker worked at the police building in an administrative capacity.

Union official Loic Travers said the attack appears to have begun in an office.

It continued elsewhere inside the large compound across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral, he said.

Motive unknown

Travers said the motive behind the knifing was unknown, but the employee allegedly responsible for the violence was not known for posing any problems before.

He said he can't remember an attack on police officers of this magnitude.

"Did he snap, or was there some other reason? It's still too early to say," Travers told BFM television.

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, which is close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other major tourist attractions, was closed.

An emergency message was broadcast over loudspeakers at the courthouse next door, announcing "an attack" at the police headquarters and stating the area was "under surveillance".