Classes began in Vienna for the embattled Central European University at the beginning of October, the latest saga in what CEU staff calls the only university in Europe forced to leave for political reasons.

“Less than a year ago, we announced that the Hungarian government was forcing us to move US degree instruction to Vienna”, Michael Ignatieff, CEU’s president and rector, said in a letter delivered to TRT World that marks the first day of instruction at the university’s Vienna campus.

He continued: “We are doing something no other university has ever had to do in the European Union: move to another country because we have been forced out of our home.”

Legal requirements

The Hungarian government, headed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, passed a law popularly called "Lex CEU" in 2017 that required universities operating in Hungary to also offer courses in any country where their diplomas are accredited.

CEU offered diplomas accredited in the US and Hungary, though at the time it did not offer classes in the country at the time the law was passed.

Since then, CEU began operations at Bard College, which meant US-accredited courses were registered in New York, which appeared to signal that CEU met the obligations of the law.

However, the government did not certify CEU’s adherence to the law. A spokesperson of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Hungarian news agency MTI last in December "the 'campus' of the Soros university is a wooden shed on the grounds of Bard College" that does not meet the requirements of the law.”

By December 2018, CEU knew its US-accredited courses would no longer be held in Budapest.

He continued: “Thanks to the extraordinary hard work of so many people at CEU, we were able to find a new building, fit it out and open it on time for a wonderful class of incoming students from 88 different countries.”

While Ignatieff is hopeful for the university’s future, some members of the CEU community believe its an inconvenient reality.

“It must be terrible,” said a recent CEU graduate who asked their name be withheld due to employment prospects. “They have to commute, that means professors have less time with their families and students have less time for their personal life.”

Some CEU students who attend and professors who teach in both the US- and Hungarian-accredited courses are expected to travel back and forth between Budapest and Vienna, a trip that can take between 2-and-a-half and three hours.

Furthermore, “Vienna is much more expensive than Budapest. I don’t think I could have afforded the cost of living there,” the CEU student said.