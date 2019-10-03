The death toll from mass rallies in Iraq against corruption and unemployment rose to 28 on Thursday, as the leaderless protest movement spread to virtually all of the south.

Braving live fire, tear gas and local curfews, Iraqis flooded the streets for a third day in the biggest challenge yet to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

The embattled premier ordered a ban on all movement across the capital starting at 5:00 am local time (0200 GMT), but dozens of protesters defied the order and gathered in Baghdad's emblematic Tahrir (Liberation) Square.

"We slept here so the police don't take the place," one demonstrator told AFP before riot police fired into the air in a bid to disperse them.

The protests began in Baghdad on Tuesday but have since spread to cities across the mainly Shia south.

On Thursday, medics and security sources told AFP six protesters were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah. Another 56 people were wounded in the protest, regional health chief Abdulhussein al-Jaberi told AFP.

Another four protesters were shot dead in the southern city of Amarah, another in the province of Dhi Qar.

The deaths bring the overall toll from three days of demonstrations to 28, including one police officer. Nearly 800 protesters and security personnel have been wounded.

Tensions have been exacerbated by a near-total internet blackout, the closure of government offices in Baghdad and calls by firebrand cleric Moqtada al Sadr for "a general strike."

Before dawn twin explosions hit the Green Zone, where some ministries and embassies are located and which was struck by two rockets last week, a security source in the area told AFP.

The apparent attack came hours after security forces sealed off the compound "until further notice" just a few months after reopening it to the public, fearing angry protesters would overrun it.

Iraq 'largely offline'

In the city of Kut, two protesters were killed overnight after they tried to storm a local government office, medics and security sources told AFP.

Another two demonstrators died further south in Nasiriyah, scene of the deadliest violence so far.

Riot police have used water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds in an attempt to force protesters away from main squares or government buildings.

The worst violence has taken place at night and Iraqis have braced themselves for larger gatherings once darkness falls on Thursday.

The previous evening in Baghdad, marches from different neighbourhoods attempted to converge on Tahrir Square.