An attack on Syria's Idlib, an opposition and rebel-held enclave, would be a disaster, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a summit on Friday with his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

Russia and Iran are backing Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the war, now in its eighth year. Turkey is backing some opposition groups.

"The situation in Idlib now is important for us. Because a very cruel process is going on in Idlib right now. There [Idlib] are 3.5 million people there. God forbid, if this disaster befalls them, it will be a massacre," Erdogan said.

"These people will first seek refuge in Turkey. While we have been talking about their returning [to Syria] from Turkey, such a risk is on the agenda now," Erdogan added.

The Turkish president also said he is expecting a positive outcome from Friday's summit in Tehran where he will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

"Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defence Minister [Hulusi Akar] will meet their counterparts. We do care about these meetings. Moreover, the Tehran Summit is of great importance to us,” Erdogan said