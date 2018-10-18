WORLD
1 MIN READ
A life of struggle for Cameroonian refugees
More than 200,000 people have fled the Anglophone crisis since it began in 2016.
A life of struggle for Cameroonian refugees
Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde, Cameroon, October 3, 2018. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
October 18, 2018

Thousands of people have been displaced in Cameroon by a government crackdown on secessionists in English-speaking regions. 

More than 200,000 people have fled the Anglophone crisis since it began in 2016. 

To places like Douala, Yaounde and to neighboring Nigeria. 

RECOMMENDED

But there isn't a single internally displaced people's camp in Cameroon. 

Many of those people have ended up in Nigeria where the UN is providing food and shelter, but as Adesewa Josh reports from Yaounde, many of the displaced Cameroonians are still on their own. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates