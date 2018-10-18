The case of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi—suspected of being murdered by Saudi operatives inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey—is just the kind of anti-Saudi condemnation that Iran needed to counteract the anti-Iran statements coming from the US-Saudi-Israel triangle.

Yet the Iranian opposition has taken this opportunity to turn the blame on Iran arguing that it has committed similar acts against Iranian journalists.

Iran has been increasingly angered over the last two years by the stark imbalances it sees in America’s close supportive relations with Saudi Arabia in contrast to the way the US establishment and President Donald Trump in particular treat Iran, often with contempt and disrespect.

So over the past week Iran has quietly enjoyed the widespread criticism of Saudi Arabia not just over the Khashoggi case but also over the international condemnation of the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which the UN says is creating what could be the worst famine in the last 100 years.

In both cases, public opinion in Europe and the United States is changing, putting increasing pressure on policy makers to review relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - some even calling for the imposition of sanctions.

It couldn’t be better for Iran.

Others are doing what it couldn’t hope to do with all lobbying efforts in the world. And that is perhaps why Iran has been relatively quiet about the case.

The Iranian opposition, however, see it differently. They think Iran has been quiet because it fears any criticism may come back to haunt its own treatment of Iranian journalists.

“Iran does not have the right to complain to Trump about Khashoggi,” tweets Mojtaba Vahedi an opposition journalist.

“It has killed tens of [Iranian] journalists in the most gruesome way,” he says.

Yet the official Iranian News Agency, IRNA, cannot hide its delight in reporting that “unprecedented pressure on Saudi Arabia is being taken to a whole new level”.

It gives details of high profile international organisations like the IMF and HSBC that have pulled out of the investment summit organised by the Saudi prince, later this month in Riyadh.

The hardline Iranian media indulge in coarser headlines: “Khashoggi Dismembered as Saudi Operatives Listened to Music,” says Tasnim news.