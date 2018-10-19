When Russian president Vladimir Putin visited India earlier this month two announcements regarding the Arctic must have raised eyebrows in China.

First, Putin suggested that Moscow would allow India to have access to Russia’s Arctic shipping lanes, known as the Northern Sea Route, to improve Russian-Indian bilateral relations.

Secondly, Putin announced that Russia would pursue joint development of natural gas fields in the Arctic with India.

Not only were both announcements unusual, they showed that Russia is starting to take China’s newly found interest in the Arctic seriously, and that Moscow sees China’s geopolitical competitor, India, as a potential counter balance in the region.

Even though China’s closest point to the Arctic Circle is more than 1,600km away, Beijing recently referred to itself as a “near Arctic State” in its recently published white paper on the Arctic.

For the most part China wants to increase access and influence in the Arctic region for economic reasons. It wants to establish a “polar silk road” that will complement its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) across the Eurasian landmass.

China has taken great interest in the Northern Sea Route. In 2012, the Chinese icebreaker Xue Long (Snow Dragon in English) became the first Chinese vessel to sail across the North Sea Route to the Barents Sea and has since carried out nine Arctic expeditions.

China also sees India as a competitor to the BRI, so Putin’s recent announcements in New Delhi were probably viewed with concern and suspicion in Beijing.

The anchor of China’s influence in the Arctic is Iceland—the western terminus of the Northern Sea Route. In 2013, Iceland became the first European country to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with China.

Underscoring the importance that China places on its presence in Iceland, the Chinese embassy in Reykjavik can accommodate a staff of up to 500 people. The US embassy by comparison has about 70 people. Joint Chinese-Icelandic programs are regularly announced. For example, next week the China-Iceland Joint Aurora Observatory will open, increasing scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Russia has a huge stake in the Arctic and is suspicious of Chinese influence in the region. Half of the world's Arctic territory and half of the Arctic region's population is located in Russia. It is well-known that the Arctic is home to large stockpiles of proven, yet unexploited, oil and gas reserves. The majority of these reserves is thought to be located in Russia.

While Russia has economic interests in the Arctic, especially as it pertains to energy exploration and transit fees from the Northern Sea Route, Moscow’s main focus in the Arctic is security.

While the Arctic region remains peaceful, Russia’s recent steps to militarise the region, coupled with its bellicose behavior toward its neighbors, makes the Arctic a security concern.