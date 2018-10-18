A large Turkish military convoy has arrived this week in Hatay near Turkey's border with Syria.

It arrived after both Turkey and Russia said the deal, to implement a de-militarised zone in Idlib, was being carried out successfully.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from Hatay.

There has been some withdrawal of militants from the demilitarisation zone following the deal, US special representative for Syria engagement said.

The two countries reached a deal to set up a buffer zone running 15-20 km deep into rebel territory and ensured all heavy weapons and militants will leave the region.