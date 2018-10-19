Venezuela's San Carlos is one of the commercial hub serving ranchers and farmers in this rural valley. Dozens of shops and restaurants have closed in the last year.

It used to be a thriving community of ranchers and farmers‚ where they raised cattle and grew the corn Venezuelans count on as a staple but hyperinflation has made it hard to count on anything for country' citizens.

As many as 1.9 million Venezuelans have emigrated since 2015, according to the United Nations, fleeing an economic crisis that has resulted in shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods. That flow has overwhelmed other countries in the region, including Ecuador.