Russian and Syrian regime jets hammered a major opposition and rebel stronghold on Tuesday, a war monitor said, killing 13 civilians but no fighters. The Idlib offensive comes just days before leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey meet in Tehran to discuss an expected Syrian regime offensive that could spark a humanitarian disaster.

The warplanes bombarded countryside, including residential areas, around Jisr al Shughour on the western edge of the opposition and rebel enclave of Idlib after weeks of lull, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and an opposition source.

According to local sources, Russian fighter jets also targeted residential areas in Basanqul, Ghani, Innab and Sirmaniyah districts. They have also reportedly conducted attacks in northern Hama’s Zayzun region.

Syrian opposition sources said that Russian military aircraft—flying out of the Hmeimim airbase—had carried out at least 20 separate attack sorties in recent days.

Mustafa Haj Yusuf, a civil-defence official in Idlib, said the Russian strikes had killed at least nine civilians—including five children— in Jisr al Shughour alone, while leaving at least 20 more people injured.

For regime leader Bashar al Assad, the defeat of rebels in the northwestern province would mean breaking the last major stronghold of active military opposition to his rule, though other large areas also remain beyond his control.

A military escalation in Idlib, which is home to over a million displaced Syrians who fled war in other parts of the country, is expected to bring forth a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented scale, the United Nations has warned.

TRT World’sHasan Abdullah has more.

An attack on Idlib would be a massacre, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish news organisation Hurriyet Daily.

Tehran talks and phone diplomacy

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo via telephone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The men discussed bilateral issues, Syria’s Idlib and Manbij, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Pompeo and Cavusoglu "agreed that any Assad regime military offensive in Idlib would be an unacceptable, reckless escalation of the conflict in Syria," said US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Washington has warned Assad against using chemical weapons, promising a swift response if he did.

The UN’s special envoy for Syria called on the leaders of Russia and Turkey on Tuesday to dialogue to effect a solution for Syria's Idlib, even before the Tehran talks scheduled for September 7.

"To President [Vladimir] Putin and President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, you are the ones, who actually were able to talk to each other, make a telephone call, organise a formula that allow the end of that horrible peril not to be the worst," Staffan de Mistura said at a news conference at the UN Office in Geneva.

"[A] telephone call between two of you would make a big difference even before Tehran," he added.

Mistura said talks between Russia and Turkey held the key to resolving the fate of Idlib without a bloodbath. He said he had heard reports that Damascus had set a September 10 deadline for diplomacy to work before attacking.

The upcoming summit in Tehran, which will be attended by Iran, Russia and Turkey, would yield positive results, Erdogan was quoted by the Turkish daily as saying.

The last opposition bastion?

Since Russia's entry into the war on his side in 2015, Assad and his other allies, Iran and a group of regional Shia militias, have forced the rebels from a succession of bastions including Aleppo, Eastern Ghouta and Deraa, ground zero in Syria's more than seven-year war.

A Syrian regime minister said the siege of Idlib would probably be resolved by force, reiterating what officials from the regime said earlier last week. "Until now, military action is more likely than reconciliations," Reconciliation Minister Ali Haidar told Russia's Sputnik news agency.

Damascus uses the term "reconciliation" for the negotiated rebel surrenders that have taken place in some areas.

"Idlib is different from other regions because of the large numbers of fighters," Haidar said. "However we cannot say there is no gateway to reconciliation."

Half of Idlib's over 3.5 million people have already fled there from their homes in other parts of Syria, according to the United Nations, and any offensive threatens new displacement and human misery.