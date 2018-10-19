Malaysia's former deputy prime minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was charged on Friday with 45 criminal offences including money laundering and graft, the state news agency reported, amid a widening crackdown on corruption.

Ahmad Zahid leads the opposition as president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the once-powerful party that ruled Malaysia for 60 years before being ousted in a shock general election defeat in May.

He is the latest former high-ranking official to be charged for suspected graft, as authorities ramp up investigations into how billions of dollars allegedly went missing from state coffers.

Ahmad Zahid was brought to a Kuala Lumpur court and charged with 10 counts of criminal breach of trust and eight counts of abuse of power involving sums totalling $10 million (42 million ringgit), the Bernama news agency reported.

He was also charged with 27 counts of laundering about $17.3 million (72 million ringgit).

Each charge carries lengthy jail terms of up to 20 years, with fines of up to five times the value of the illegal transactions, for the money laundering and abuse of power offences.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, Bernama said.