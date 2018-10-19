The opening of a new oil refinery in Turkey has bolstered ties between Ankara and Baku, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"With the STAR Refinery, we further strengthened the strategic dimension of our brotherly relations with Azerbaijan," Erdogan said alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, at the inauguration of Azeri oil company SOCAR's STAR oil refinery.

Speaking in the Aegean province of Izmir, Erdogan said every project that the two countries carry out together solidifies Turkey and Azerbaijan's status as regional powers.

He touted the refinery's role in localising industrial facilities in Turkey, saying, "It aims to save around $1.5 billion every year in imports of petroleum products and to reduce external dependence on petroleum products."

"STAR Refinery, the largest investment in a single point in Turkey by the private sector, is one of the largest petroleum operations carried out in recent years in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa,” a statement from the Turkish Presidency said.

The refinery is also the first project to earn the “Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate” in Turkey.

Addressing the ceremony, Aliyev said Baku and Ankara reach every goal they set because of the political will the two countries share.

“The stronger Turkey is, the stronger we are,” he added.

President Aliyev also praised President Erdogan, saying Turkey had become a major global power under his leadership.

TRT World'sMobin Nasir has more.

Karabakh dispute between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Erdogan also used the occasion to call on the international community to speak up about the Karabakh dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.