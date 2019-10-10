US President Donald Trump’s Middle East policy, more specifically his Syria policy, seems confused and in disarray.

In the past week, Trump has blamed the PKK/YPG, recognised as a terrorist force by Turkey and the US, for not showing up in support of the US during World War II, has threatened Turkey with economic destruction, has pulled out US troops from Syria and managed to alienate both Turks and the PKK/YPG as well as his fellow party members.

On October 9, 2019, Turkey began Operation Peace Spring and entered northern Syria to rid the region of PKK/YPG terrorists and to create a safe zone at the Turkish-Syrian border.

US President Donald Trump had initially signed off on this operation by agreeing to withdraw their troops from the operation’s targeted areas. On October 7, Trump sent out a chain tweet that expressed his displeasure of the extended war in Syria and his desire to pull out US troops out of what he called a “battle with no aim in sight”.

Trump also boasted that the US “quickly defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate [Daesh]” whose captured fighters “Europe did not want” back.

Then came another admission with Trump saying: “[T]he Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so.” He added: “They have been fighting Turkey for decades.”

According to Trump, it is time for the US to “get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars” [sic]. Trump further wrote: “Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS [Daesh] fighters in their ‘neighborhood.’”

Trump met with criticism from within the Republican Party ranks about his decision to pull out US troops from the region and for “abandoning” PKK/YPG terrorists who aided the US in fighting Daesh.

Trump responded to the criticism by threatening Turkey not to carry out a planned operation in northern Syria, despite initially giving the go-ahead to the country.