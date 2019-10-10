The armed rightwing militia group The Oath Keepers will provide security and escorts for attendees of a large rally for US President Donald Trump in Minnesota on Thursday, a move that ostensibly highlights the growing coziness between the government and hardline militias.

Scheduled to take place in downtown Minneapolis, the campaign rally is expected to bring out tens of thousands of Trump supporters.

The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009, have been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) watchdog as one of the largest “anti-government” groups in the country, and they have been involved in a number of controversial events in the past.

The militia revelation comes on the heels of a public spat between Trump and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who reportedly sent the president a bill for the expected costs – some $500,000 – of securing Thursday’s rally.

“The lightweight mayor is hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters,” Trump wrote of Frey on Twitter earlier this week, adding: “72,000 ticket requests already. Dump Frey and Omar! Make America Great Again!”

The tweet also referenced Ilhan Omar, a US representative from Minnesota and one of the first pair of Muslim American female lawmakers in the country’s history.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, also chimed in, described Mayor Frey as a “radical” and a “left-winger resister” supposedly attempting to “stifle the free speech” of Trump.

In a post on its website, the Oath Keepers – who describe themselves as “Guardians of the Republic” – urged fellow militiamen to descend on Minneapolis and provide “protection” for Trump supporters attending Thursday’s rally.

The post was in response to a call for an anti-capitalist bloc rally at the counterprotest against the Trump campaign event, first posted on the anarchist news site It’s Going Down.

“Bring yourself, bring your friends, bring your crew and come prepared to disrupt the nightmare that is Trump,” the call to action reads.

In response, the Oath Keepers called for backup in confronting “the violent communists of Antifa” and “other radical, America hating leftists”.

“This is a matter of duty and honor,” the Oath Keepers’ statement read.

“We will be providing volunteer security escorts for rally attendees as they walk to and from the rally. We need to protect them and we need you to step up and help us. If we don’t protect them, who will? And if you don’t help us, who will?”