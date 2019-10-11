Carl Benjamin, internet provocateur, looked unsure of himself. We were sitting across from each other in the crowded atrium of the Sheraton Suites Chicago O’Hare, host of the International Conference on Men’s Issues (ICMI) 2019. Just steps from the well-trafficked bar, our table placed us within selfie distance of numerous internet villains, great and small, from around the world. Among them: Canadian Karen Straughan, leader of the largely female Honey Badger Brigade of men’s rights activists (MRAs), which hosted this year’s ICMI; American Paul Elam, the Dr Phil of MRAs and creator of website A Voice for Men; and Scottish YouTuber Markus Meechan, better known as Count Dankula, whose satirical video of his girlfriend’s pug delivering a Nazi salute netted him an £800 fine that he still refuses to pay.

One of ICMI's marquee presenters, Benjamin had just left the event’s 'VIP Dinner', dark beer in hand. With his twinkling eyes, jaw-defining beard, and slightly elfin features set in a wide, squat frame, Benjamin seems like the physical embodiment of an older internet culture: loud, somewhat pompous, unblushingly, untouchably nerdy. Yet Benjamin, who first attracted attention in the online atheist community before becoming embroiled in Gamergate - many describe it as a sexual harassment campaign within the gaming industry - leavens his loquacious, contrarian intellectualism with reverence for powerful, conquering masculinity. His YouTube handle, Sargon of Akkad, equates him with the world-beating founder of the earliest Mesopotamian empire.

During an earlier panel discussion, Benjamin had said his own “mistakes” on social media meant he would not permit his son to use it until he reaches his mid-teens. Benjamin would not specify any of those errors to me. (In 2016, Benjamin tweeted: “I wouldn’t even rape you.” at female UK Labour Party MP Jess Phillips in response to her complaints of receiving rape threats online). Benjamin did correct the record on one point: contrary to rumours, and as he has often emphasised while deflecting accusations of racism, he is part black.

“My grandfather came from an island called Saint Helena,” he explained.

Benjamin disagreed that the street theatre between the US anti-fascist movement Antifa and the far-right Proud Boys group, a frequent source of content for him, might portend a lurch toward totalitarianism.

“I don’t think that we are actually Weimar Germany. I think it’s Weimar America,” he said, adding that, while he preferred the term 'patriot' to 'nationalist', he considered himself a nationalist rather than an 'internationalist' . While he has previously characterised himself as a liberal by UK standards, he told me he would probably be a Republican if he were American.

Benjamin finally relaxed when I asked him why having a fact-based dialogue about things like healthcare and gun control—issues on which he conceded he would fall to the left of American conservatives—was so challenging.

“That’s an easy question to answer,” he grinned, leaning back in his chair. “It’s because none of this is based in fact. It’s based on principle. It’s based on belief.”

“No one cares,” said Benjamin when I pointed out that US President Donald Trump had lied thousands of times. “He’s not lying about his love of the country, and he’s not lying that he wants to do good things for the country as a whole.”

I suggested he seemed to be arguing Trump was engaged in an inverted version of the big lie, a propaganda technique propagated by Adolf Hitler.

“Small lies, but big truth,” agreed Benjamin.

While it would be unfair to call the ICMI a fact-free event, the facts were selected and arranged to further a particular agenda—or, more accurately, a set of mutually conflicting yet consistently anti-feminist agendas. More ironic given their ties to the atheist movement, the MRAs and fellow travellers like Benjamin often shared similar conversion experiences—and, undergirding those shifting beliefs, something very like emotional needs.

In a later panel conversation, for example, Benjamin credited Straughan’s videos with “pull[ing him] out of the Matrix” of societal expectations around men while he was stuck in a bad romantic relationship. Then, just moments after reinforcing his credentials as a reasonable, middle-of-the-road dissident by recommending that “all of you watch media from the people you disagree with” to avoid radicalisation, Benjamin whipped up the crowd with a stock line about “hordes of screeching feminists".

Brian Martinez, a Honey Badger and member of Chicago’s Puerto-Rican community, shared a personal narrative reminiscent of Benjamin’s. In art school, his attempt to create a comic book about a ‘Good Guy’ (as opposed to a stereotypical ‘Nice Guy’) met with opposition because the character was a heterosexual male.

“Art that’s being produced today seems to be more about what the message is than what the medium is,” said Martinez. During a previous panel discussion, Martinez said that problems faced by the Puerto Rican community in Chicago were attributable to “the destruction of the family unit” rather than institutional racism, which he believes does not exist.

One attendee characterised himself as a closet conservative in a very liberal college town. Another attendee, though hesitant to call himself “red-pilled” paraphrased a poem about a character “looking behind the veil”.

“And when she [the character] looks behind that veil and everyone else is only seeing the veil, [she’s] called crazy,” he added.