On Tuesday, Lebanese citizens rallied nationwide for the sixth day in the biggest wave of anti-government protests in years amid widespread frustration at deep-seated corruption and austerity measures.

Protesters have kept the country on lockdown blocking main roads and many banks, schools, universities and local businesses have remained shut.

Hundreds of thousands have taken the streets all over Lebanon since last Thursday, after new taxes were announced including a $6 per month levy on WhatsApp and other mobile messaging applications. Although the tax was scrapped, rallying crowds have grown steadily with demonstrators turning their attention to wider grievances with the government, most crucially corruption, embezzlement and poor public services.

“The WhatsApp tax was the straw that broke the camel's back,” Lina Mounzer, a Lebanese writer, uttered in shock. “We pay for electricity and water twice, we don’t have healthcare, hospitals won’t let you in unless you pay huge sums upfront, students cannot pay the high university tuition fees, there are no public spaces, there’s no room to breathe. And now you’re going to tax us on WhatsApp?”

Returning from protests on the main Martyrs' Square in Beirut, on Monday, the writer described the atmosphere as “exhilarating” with people spanning “all cross-sections of society” side by side in a country where political movements and their supporters are normally divided along sectarian lines.

“What’s happening is beautiful, I just get emotional thinking about it,” she exclaimed. Protesters are explicitly saying they have had enough of the sectarian system ruling their lives, she explained, though they are well aware it is an “impossible stranglehold to get out from under”.

Lebanon has long had a political system designed to balance power between the country's main religious groups.

Well before the proposed tax on WhatsApp, discontent had built up after an austere budget was passed by parliament in July. The state budget, aimed at reducing the country’s inflated deficit, was met with criticism for mostly curtailing public spending and raising taxes while failing to address structural problems. Measures included cuts in public-sector wages, salaries and pensions.

“The government is trying to cut a lot of public spending while big chunks of the population rely on public sector jobs for living,” Kareem Chehayeb, a Lebanese journalist and human rights researcher, noted. “At the same time, corporate taxes are extremely low and there’s no accountability towards the private sector, banks and their share of taxation.”

He said there were funding cutbacks in many state institutions and the budgets of key ministries are being slashed.

“If they want to cut down the budget, why are they following mechanisms that harm the average citizen rather than the wealthy?” the independent journalist questioned, hinting at the disproportionate burden of the new measures on low-income working people, which is likely to further worsen their living standards.

Furious at a political class that has failed citizens for decades, the Lebanese are united against the ruling elite, which they hold accountable for the dire economic conditions, and remain above the sectarian divides.

The striking feature of these countrywide demonstrations, as observers have noted, is that they have been widespread and spontaneous, not led by any of the parties that have long dominated politics, which explains the size and geographic scope.

Commenting on the protest movement, Graeme Bannerman, a scholar at the Middle East Institute (MEI), highlighted the importance of this large-scale mobilisation. He said: “It’s all over the country, all the communities seem to be participating, it’s a movement of action against the ruling elite.”