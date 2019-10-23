Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will continue in his role as leader of the world’s second-largest country by landmass but at the cost of his majority in parliament.

The premier’s Liberal party secured 157 seats despite winning a percentage point fewer votes than the Conservatives with 33 percent.

Monday’s election results mean Trudeau can form either a minority or coalition government, although the former is more likely.

To pass legislation or to form government, the Liberals will need votes from smaller parties, including the separatist Parti Quebecois (PQ) or the New Democratic Party (NDP), which secured 32 and 24 seats respectively.

Jagmeet Singh - the leader of the NDP- expressed his openness to work with the Liberals before the election and while PQ officials are currently keeping their cards close to their chest, they have spoken about securing concessions from the federal government.

The NDP present the most natural partner for Trudeau, as their outlook overlaps on several issues, such as the environment and opposition to tax cuts but both sides would approach such an arrangement with caution.

For the Liberals, key NDP policies, such as new taxes on the super-rich could mean a loss of support to the Conservatives, who are opposed to such measures.

The NDP’s push for proportional representation could also prove too costly a price for Trudeau.