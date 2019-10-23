On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Turkey and Russia reached a historic deal after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The deal began on Wednesday, October 23 0900GMT and elements of the deal are expected to be finalised in 150 hours. It involves the Russian military police and Syrian border guards entering the Syrian side of the Turkish-Syrian border outside the area of Operation Peace Spring in order to help facilitate the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists and their weapons in Syria within a 30 km distance of the border.

"All YPG elements and their weapons will be removed from Manbij and Tal Rifat [northern Syrian district]," according to the deal.

The deal also foresees the return of Syrian refugees in Turkey to their homeland in a “safe and voluntary” manner.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK which has run a terror campaign against the Turkish state since the 1980s and it is considered as a terror organisation by Ankara, Washington and EU bloc.

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu outlined the points of the memorandum between Ankara and Moscow on Twitter.

Later that day, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Good news seems to be happening with respect to Turkey, Syria and the Middle East. Further reports to come later!”

How did it all start?

Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring began on October 9 to root out PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria and to safely resettle Syrian refugees in Turkey back in the region. Turkey foresaw a safe zone of 30 km stretching from the Turkish-Syrian border reaching the M4 motorway that runs parallel to the border inside Syria.

The US agreed to pull its troops out of northern Syria in advance of the Turkish incursion despite having armed YPG/PKK militants in the past in their fight against Daesh.

Trump tweeted: “The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending!”

He also noted that American troops should never have been in the Middle East.

While Trump was responding positively to the Turkish operation into Syria, he didn’t refrain from making threats, telling Turkey that he would “destroy” its economy as he’s “done before” if Turkey “does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits”.

Capture of key towns in Syria

During Operation Peace Spring last week, Turkey liberated Tal Abyad, a mostly Arab-populated town across from Turkey’s Akcakale on October 13.

Turkey and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) also took over Ras al Ayn, across from Turkey’s Ceylanpinar, on October 12.