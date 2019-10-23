After two weeks of intensive demonstrations and riots in West Papua from August to September, the central government still seems to lack a comprehensive solution to address the people's aspiration for independence and their protests against racial abuse.

A 'tight security' approach is sadly the most prominent strategy adopted by Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration to address ongoing protests and turmoil in West Papua.

The public has now drawn its attention to deadly riots on 23 September in Wamena, West Papua. The police reported that 33 people died and more than 70 had been wounded.

Yet, locals have questioned this account saying that the death toll is most likely higher since some Papuans are still being victimised away from the scene of the incident. Hundreds of buildings have been torched, including government offices, public facilities, residential homes, and also vehicles.

More than 12,000 people have fled to Jayapura, and some of them have returned to their hometowns. These internally displaced people were not only from Wamena but also from neighbouring areas who were afraid of potential unrest in their areas.

The peaceful protests that turned into riots in Wamena have resulted in more harm than peace to the locals. In total, 53 people have died since riots erupted in Deiyai, Jayapura, Wamena, and a counterinsurgency operation kicked off in Puncak, according to the human right coalition group in Jayapura.

Riots in Wamena display the poor management of preventing and handling peaceful protests and unrest in West Papua.

Before the deadly protests in September, Wamena residents took the street to protest racial abuse in Java. The first peaceful demonstration took place at the front of the regent office with no violence on 26 August 2019.

One of the protesters told the crowd that Wamena residents have never treated non-Papuan settlers based on their skins or identities. The valley people respect all human beings. After the demonstration, the crowd peacefully returned to their houses without any violence.

However, some locals reported there was still disappointment over the way the national security authorities dealt with the racial slurs from the individuals, organisations, and security personnel in Surabaya. For them, the legal process did not result in justice for indigenous Papuans. The atmosphere is still charged.

The second peaceful demonstration, which was allegedly triggered by a racist slur from a non-Native teacher against a Papuan senior high-school student, turned into a turmoil shortly after some of the students got shot, allegedly by local security.

These were not warning shots but a deadly shooting towards the students that escalated the tensions. Some security personnel are allegedly involved in fatal shootings in Deiyai and Jayapura that have resulted in civilian casualties.